Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $2.46 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $185.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $127.09 or 0.00457592 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,779.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00128138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00029574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,355,006 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

