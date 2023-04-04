Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €50.00 ($54.35) and last traded at €50.00 ($54.35). Approximately 10,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €49.60 ($53.91).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.35. The stock has a market cap of $505 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29.

About Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

