Berenberg Bank Upgrades Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Nemetschek from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €60.00 ($65.22) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.04.
Nemetschek Price Performance
Nemetschek stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.
About Nemetschek
Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.
