Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,420 ($17.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 111.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,766 ($21.93) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 989 ($12.28) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Tuesday.

Secure Trust Bank stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 670 ($8.32). 31,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,328. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 732.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 716.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.96. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 608 ($7.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,361.20 ($16.91).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

