Benchmark Trims Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Target Price to $4.00

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ PCSA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 35,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,581. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.15. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

