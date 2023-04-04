Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Paul Southgate Sells 18,285 Shares

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) insider Paul Southgate sold 18,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.90), for a total transaction of £27,976.05 ($34,744.23).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 150.20 ($1.87). 922,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 162.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £825.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,145.71. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 193.40 ($2.40).

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,571.43%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.