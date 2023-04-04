Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.43) to GBX 835 ($10.37) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.87) to GBX 825 ($10.25) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 793 ($9.85) to GBX 921 ($11.44) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $790.67.

Shares of Beazley stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

