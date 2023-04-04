BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.40

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.40 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.