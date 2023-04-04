Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,089 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 44,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period.

Shares of BAR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,042. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

