Barry Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 39,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,406. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

