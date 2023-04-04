Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

