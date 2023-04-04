Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.46 Million in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 201,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,266. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.46. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.