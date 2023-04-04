Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,711 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $68.45.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

