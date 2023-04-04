Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.
Global X MLP ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
MLPA traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,292. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.94.
About Global X MLP ETF
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
