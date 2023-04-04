Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Down 8.5% in March

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. 99,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,315. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $62,210.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 367,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 175,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

