Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.21

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.21 and last traded at $26.25, with a volume of 88778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.30 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,638,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 281,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,623 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 540,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 177,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

