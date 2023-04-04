Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $27,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,622,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,870,909,000 after buying an additional 315,751 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in IQVIA by 11.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,078,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 211,026 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.07. 328,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.03. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

