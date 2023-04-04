Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 189.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.23% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $29,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:BIO traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $465.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,873. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $607.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.