Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.83 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hess were worth $26,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Trading Down 1.8 %

HES stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,399. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.41.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

