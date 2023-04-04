Bank of Montreal Can Has $25.86 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $25,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
ResMed Price Performance
Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.71. 188,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.22. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.
ResMed Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.
About ResMed
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.
