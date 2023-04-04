Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.50. 392,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.90. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

