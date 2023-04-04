Bank of Montreal Can Buys 873,338 Shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Slam were worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAM. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Slam by 295.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Slam by 97.0% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Slam during the third quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Slam by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Slam during the first quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Slam Stock Performance

SLAM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,527. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

