Bank of Montreal Can Buys 74,523 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,523 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $26,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,651 shares of company stock worth $42,010,221 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.45. The company had a trading volume of 944,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,344. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.47.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

