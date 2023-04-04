Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.55. 315,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,159. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

