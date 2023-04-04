Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 576,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,903,000 after purchasing an additional 336,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 76,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOH. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 3.4 %

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $34.71 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

