Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Macro by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 200,175 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco Macro by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 367,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Banco Macro by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 426,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. Banco Macro has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

