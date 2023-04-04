Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Short Interest Up 8.8% in March

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Badger Meter Trading Up 1.5 %

BMI opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $124.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.37.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total transaction of $195,825.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

