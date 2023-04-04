AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,577,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 821,635 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,531.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 593,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

