Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDV. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,739. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

