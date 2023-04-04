Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 5158006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.84 million and a PE ratio of 5.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

