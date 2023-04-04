AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

