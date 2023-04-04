AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 625,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE T traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,480,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,989,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

