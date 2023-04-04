Astrafer Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,318.00 (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $1.55 or 0.00005482 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a total market capitalization of $242.60 million and approximately $25,318.00 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Astrafer has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,553,960 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 1.52810675 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $25,500.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

