AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,994,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,674,393 shares.The stock last traded at $4.36 and had previously closed at $4.83.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.