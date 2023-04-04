Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 296,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 371,763 shares.The stock last traded at $68.00 and had previously closed at $72.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.36.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,149.60% and a negative return on equity of 114.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.