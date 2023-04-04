ARS Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,246 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

ARS Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the quarter. Olin comprises 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:OLN traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 299,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

