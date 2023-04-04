ARS Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,021. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.