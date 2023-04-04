ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $13.97 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 2,847,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,231,883. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

