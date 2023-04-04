ARS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.19% of InfuSystem worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 135,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in InfuSystem by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 559,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,242 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in InfuSystem by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP increased its position in InfuSystem by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 466,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFU stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.59 million, a P/E ratio of 768.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

