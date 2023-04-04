Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 2.3%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.17. 161,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,062,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

