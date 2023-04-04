Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $89.30 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $89.30 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00039980 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

