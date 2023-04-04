Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.5% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,450,000 after buying an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,536. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

