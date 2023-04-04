Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) PT at $8.00

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNCE. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Jounce Therapeutics

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 38,117 shares of company stock worth $41,929 in the last 90 days. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jounce Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

