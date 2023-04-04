Analysts Set Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chimerix by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chimerix by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 892,726 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Chimerix by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,115,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 636,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimerix by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,490,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 623,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Price Performance

CMRX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Chimerix had a return on equity of 113.54% and a net margin of 509.01%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.