Analysts’ New Coverage for April 4th (AAU, ADXS, AEG, AESI, AEZS, AGRX, AINC, AIRI, AMPE, AMS)

Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 4th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT). They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT). DA Davidson issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS). They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Southland (NASDAQ:SLND). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). Citigroup Inc. issued a focus list rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Titanium Transportation Group (OTCMKTS:TTNMF). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

