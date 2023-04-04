Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.0 %

AMPE opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

