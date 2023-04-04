Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

