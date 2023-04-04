Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $78.20 million and approximately $10,045.53 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Amgen token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002839 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.81905301 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,045.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

