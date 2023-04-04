American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 171,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,124 shares of company stock worth $2,242,504. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 246,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 24,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

