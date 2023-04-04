Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $105.00 to $97.28 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.40 and a beta of 1.53. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $105.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 10,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $811,074.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at $55,189,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,013 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ambarella by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $9,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.